A man died and an infant was injured in a Billings shooting

Billings police officers investigating a weapons complaint Wednesday morning found a 31-year-old man dead and an infant injured inside a residence.

Police said the residence is along the 700 block of North 24th Street and the area around the residence is closed to all traffic.

The infant was taken to a Billings hospital; the nature and severity of the child's injuries has not been disclosed at this point.

The name of the deceased man has not yet been released.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m.

A suspect was found on the 300 block of South 28th Street and arrested, police said, and the area remains "an active and evolving scene."

We will update you if we get more information.

