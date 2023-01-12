Watch Now
A man was injured in a house fire west of Billings

MTN News
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 14:51:11-05

A homeowner was taken to a hospital after he escaped his burning residence on Thursday morning west of Billings, according to Laurel firefighters.

The fire at 545 Pike Court Drive started in a garage, and the homeowner escaped through a window and sustained minor injuries, according to Laurel Volunteer Fire Deputy Chief Travis Nagel.

His brother took him to the hospital, a friend told MTN News at the scene.

Laurel and Billings fire departments responded to the fire.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire, nor the extent of damage.

We will update you if we get more information.

