The Montana State Parks Foundation received 109 acres of land in North-Central Montana through a gift from American Prairie and plans to donate the parcel to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to establish the Treasure State’s 56th state park.

A new state park for Montana

FWP is currently analyzing the potential environmental impacts of the new state park.

The parcel used to be part of a ranch and is situated at the confluence of the Judith River and Missouri River, between Winifred and Big Sandy.

The area holds cultural and historical significance. For centuries, Indigenous people used it to write and sign significant treaties and convene peace councils.

Eric Jochim, MTN News Map of North-Central Montana showing proposed state park site.

The Lewis & Clark Expedition camped in the area. The U.S. Army constructed Camp Cook near the property to protect steamboats on the Missouri River. A commissary and trading post were also established there.

Megan Buecking is the director of the Montana State Parks Foundation. She emphasized the opportunity to preserve and share the history of Judith Landing that comes with turning it into a state park.

“The potential state park will be an amazing opportunity to enhance outdoor recreation in central Montana, and conduct historic preservation on an incredible site for indigenous and early American history,” said Buecking.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks A concept plan for Judith Landing State Park from FWP's environmental assessment draft.

Per FWP, the proposed acquisition and development would include:

Perpetual public access to the land

Interpretive opportunities to the public related to the surrounding historic district

Expanding the State Park System in a portion of the state with limited access to state parks.

Recreation opportunities include camping, wildlife-watching, hiking, access to the Judith and Missouri rivers for fishing, and other water-based recreation.

A state park in north-central Montana with the potential to benefit the surrounding small communities due to increased tourism

The preservation of historic structures and cultural resources found on the property

FWP released a draft environmental assessment (EA) for the acquisition and development of the property on November 15; the public comment period runs through 5 p.m. on December 14. The assessment and information on how to comment can be found on FWP’s website.

If FWP acquires the property, the agency will ask for funding for the development and operations of the park during the 2025 legislative session and through private donations. Property development is expected to begin in 2026 should FWP obtain funding. The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board must approve the acquisition.

The board will meet on December 20, and FWP’s potential acquisition of the Judith Landing Property is on the agenda. During the meeting, the public can comment on whether FWP should acquire the property.



