A sure sign of Spring: The Main Drive-In is open

CONRAD — Itching for a bit of nostalgia? In Conrad, the Main Drive-In is back in season and serving up burgers and fries right to your car. The Main Drive In has been a staple in the Conrad community since !977 and serves as a sign that Spring time is approaching.

Every year from March to September the drive-in is serving up their signature cheese fries, or one of more than 100 flavors of frozen treats and more.

“It feels really good to be back. lt feels good to be getting back to the 'normal.' Turnout was great yesterday. The town - everybody came, it was great. We had quite a bit of a long wait but people are ready for the Main Drive In,” said owner Heather Carpenter.

The tradition of Main Drive In has stayed alive, being passed down through family generations.

Carpenter explained, “This restaurant has been in my family since 1977. My grandparents owned it and then they sold it to my parents in 1990. We bought it from my parents five years ago. So it’s really cool that it has been in the family that long and it’s just kind of nostalgic and it’s just one of those things that the surrounding communities know that when the drive-in opens, it’s Spring time. I saw that a lot yesterday, everyone's like ‘Yay, it’s Spring time, the drive-in's open',” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says they have the perfect business model to even outlast a pandemic. The classic drive-in service has customers stay in their car while orders are brought out to them, limiting contact.

The Main Drive In is open 11am to 10pm Mondays through Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. The Main Drive-In does not accept credit or debit cards, only cash or check payments are accepted. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

