A Waiting Child: meet Hunter

MISSOULA — Hunter is a friendly, energetic 14-year old who loves to skateboard and make new friends. We asked Hunter what the top three things are that someone should know about him: "I’m brave, I'm special, and I'm loved."

A Waiting Child: Hunter

Over the years, child protection specialist Erika Wilcox says she’s enjoyed getting to know him. She explained, "I think it’s important for people to know that Hunter has been through a lot in his young life but that he still has a big heart and he loves fiercely. I think he would do best in a two-parent home. He has a lot of energy and that can be challenging for a single person. and I think he would do well having the influence of older siblings."

Hunter keeps in contact with his siblings as well as his previous foster parents. Wilcox noted, "Everybody who has been in Hunter's life in a more involved and intimate way, they stick around because he is such a great kid."

