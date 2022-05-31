GREAT FALLS — A woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, May 25, 2022.

Park officials said in a news release the 25-year-old woman from Ohio approached a bison to within 10 feet; two other people were also within 25 yards of the same bison.

As the bison walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin (just north of Old Faithful), the woman, who was on the boardwalk, approached it.

The bison then gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident and took her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

There is no word on her current condition. No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.

This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the person.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. They are the largest mammal in North America, and males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand up to six feet tall

Other recent incidents involving visitors and wildlife at Yellowstone:

