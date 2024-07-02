Watch Now
AAA: gas prices in Montana are below the national average

Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 02, 2024

MISSOULA — If you're hitting the road for the Independence Day holiday, it will cost you a bit less to fill up your gas tank than it did last year.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that the current average price for a gallon of gas in Montana is $3.45.

That's about five cents below the national average and 26 cents less than at this time last year.

Here is the current average price by county across Montana:

Data from AAA shows the price of gas has been flat for about a month.

But that could change and prices could start to creep up over the next 10 days as an estimated 60 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destination.

