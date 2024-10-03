ADF and partners introduce welding careers to students

GREAT FALLS — As the demand for skilled workers in trades like welding continues to grow, industries across Montana and the U.S. are struggling to fill critical roles.

Recognizing the shortage, companies like ADF International, along with other industry partners, have started outreach initiatives aimed at educating and recruiting high school students into these in-demand careers.

At the heart of this effort is an out-of-the-box approach by welding teacher Mr. Weber of Capital High School in Helena, who has been instrumental in bringing his students to ADF International for hands-on learning experiences.

Students get hands-on lessons in welding

Trevor Floerchinger, Production Manager at ADF International, credited Weber's initiative, saying, "If it wasn't for individuals like Mr. Weber, these students wouldn't be here."

Hands-On Experience for Future Welders

Recently, students from Capital High School visited ADF International, where they participated in an automated welding demonstration, hands-on welding operations, and received a tour of the facility. Several industry representatives, including Great Falls College and Pacific Steel, were also present to guide students through the world of welding and the potential career paths available in the trades.



Organizations like the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) also made a notable appearance, helping encourage young women to explore opportunities in the trades. Floerchinger emphasized that these efforts aim to highlight that trade careers, particularly welding, are open to everyone, regardless of gender. "They're here to talk to all the young ladies about the opportunities that exist within the trades, showing them that these opportunities exist for them just as much as anyone else."

Lucrative Career Path

Welding is not only in high demand, but it's also a financially rewarding field. According to Floerchinger, wages for welders can range from $18 to over $30 per hour, depending on experience and certifications. Capital High School junior Addison Fehr, who participated in the program, expressed her excitement about exploring welding further, saying, "I've heard it pays pretty good, and it's going up right now with the need for it."

Programs That Address the Shortage

To combat the national welding shortage, new programs are being implemented to accelerate training. ADF International offers a seven-week cohort program that equips participants with the skills needed to become certified welders. Upon successful completion, individuals are prepared to enter the workforce as certified welders, providing an expedited path to a promising career.

Floerchinger believes that exposure to real-world operations is crucial for students to understand the opportunities available in trades like welding. "When they get these opportunities to come to facilities like ours and see the internal workings, it gives them that exposure to what we have to offer."

A Bright Future for Young Welders

With the nationwide shortage of skilled workers in trades, particularly welding, programs like the one initiated by ADF International and local schools offer a hopeful solution. By connecting students with industry leaders and giving them hands-on experience, these efforts are opening doors to high-paying, fulfilling careers for the next generation.

As Fehr shared, "Welding is really fun, and if you're in high school, it's something you might really enjoy."

For more information on welding programs and trade careers, contact ADF International or visit your school's trade education department.