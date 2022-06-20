Aerial photos: flooding and damage in Yellowstone National Park

The National Park Service provided a press flyover of Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022, to survey flood damage. All entrances to the park were closed last week after massive flooding caused damage to roads and bridges leading into the park.

Aerial Video: Yellowstone National Park hit by flooding

The south loop of Yellowstone National Park is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, park officials said on Saturday. The south loop is accessed from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone), and South (Grand Teton/Jackson). Areas accessible include Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris.

Park officials on Sunday said that although the northern entrances to the park will remain closed for the time being, they expect to open the northern loop to access from the south within the next two weeks.

The photos below were taken by Samuel Wilson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America.

Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

A broken culvert rolls out from underneath a washed out section of North Entrance Road on the Gardner River in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

The Gardner River carves a new route after washing out a section of the North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

An earth moving machine is parked at a pullout of North Entrance Road, stranded by washouts caused by flooding on the Gardner River, in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Northeast Entrance Road disappears into Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

A section of utility lines are exposed in a washout of Northeast Entrance Road next to Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Soda Butte Creek runs high in Yellowstone National on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

The Gardner River weaves a new channel through washed out sections of North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Erosion from flooding approaches a section of Northeast Entrance Road next the Lamar River in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Sections of Northeast Entrance Road are washed out due to flooding on Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

The Gardner River carves a new route after washing out a section of the North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.



