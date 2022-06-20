Aerial photos: flooding and damage in Yellowstone National Park
Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America
A section of utility lines are exposed in a washout of Northeast Entrance Road next to Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
By:
MTN News
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated2022-06-20 16:42:31-04
The National Park Service provided a press flyover of Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022, to survey flood damage. All entrances to the park were closed last week after massive flooding caused damage to roads and bridges leading into the park.
Aerial Video: Yellowstone National Park hit by flooding
The south loop of Yellowstone National Park is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, park officials said on Saturday. The south loop is accessed from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone), and South (Grand Teton/Jackson). Areas accessible include Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris.
Park officials on Sunday said that although the northern entrances to the park will remain closed for the time being, they expect to open the northern loop to access from the south within the next two weeks.
The photos below were taken by Samuel Wilson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.