After 66 years, The Home Café in Conrad is closing

CONRAD — Conrad, MT – After 66 years of serving the community, the Home Café in Conrad will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, September 28th. Known as a cornerstone of the town, the restaurant has been a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

For many, the Home Café is more than just a place to eat—it’s a place of memories and long-standing traditions. Bert Rigby, a longtime customer, reflects on his first visit:

“I didn’t start coming in until high school, around 1962. I’m a country boy, so until I got my driver’s license, it was my parents who brought me to town.'

A Place Steeped in History

The Home Café has been a part of the Conrad landscape for decades, and for customers like Rigby, it represents a simpler time. He recalls fond memories of the restaurant’s jukeboxes:

“When they first opened up, it was a 24-hour service. After high school dances, we’d come over, grab a Coke, and hang out before heading home. There used to be jukebox machines at each booth, where you could pick your songs and play them. That’s all gone now, but the food has always been fantastic, both with the original owners and now with their son.”

A Changing Town

Like many small towns, Conrad has experienced significant changes in recent years.

Businesses that once thrived are now closing their doors, and the Home Café’s closure marks another chapter in that decline.



Rigby shared his thoughts on the changes: “Just until the last few years, we had a lot of businesses here. Now they’re falling off, one by one, just like the café.”

A Hub for the Community

For decades, the Home Café has been more than just a restaurant—it’s been a place where people gather, socialize, and connect.

Rigby shared, “There’s such a big variety of food, and always someone here to talk to. You’d meet friends, or sometimes travelers just passing through, and talk about what’s happening in Conrad.”

Despite the expansive menu, one item stands out as a community favorite: the Cheeseburger Deluxe.

“You can see it on almost every table,” Rigby said with a smile. “Their cheeseburgers are about the best you’ll find anywhere.”

An Emotional Goodbye

As the café prepares to close, the mood in the community is bittersweet. Customers who have spent decades coming to the Home Café feel a profound sense of loss.

“It’s hard to describe,” Rigby said softly. “It’s going to be a great loss.”

The closure of the Home Café is more than just the end of a restaurant—it’s the end of an era for the town of Conrad.



