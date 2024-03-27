After 676 days at a shelter, this dog finally found a home

HELENA — A dog finally found his forever home after 676 days at the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in Helena.

Matt, a husky, arrived at the shelter in 2022. He was one of 14 huskies brought in at the same time.

According to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, on a Saturday afternoon, shelter volunteers and staff came to say goodbye to the long-time resident.

Kenai, one of the huskies brought in with Matt, was adopted more than a year ago. Kenai's owner brought him by the shelter to visit Matt last week.

Matt must have made a good impression, because Kenai’s owner returned to the shelter days later to adopt Matt.

He's now part of the family with Kenai.

"After almost 2 years at LCHS, Matt is happy and in a home right now, finally living his best life," Lewis & Clark Humane Society wrote on social media. "Thank you to all of the volunteers, fosters, staff, and donors who helped make this happen. Matthew is a special boy, and he has found the perfect home."

Click here for information about the animals available for adoption and how you can support the shelter