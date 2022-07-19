Agencies teaming up for Two Medicine Community Weed Pull

GREAT FALLS — Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance is organizing a Two Medicine Community Weed Pull and Education Event that will be held on Saturday, August 6, in the Badger-Two Medicine near East Glacier.

The organization said in a news release that this family-friendly event includes a couple of hours of pulling weeds along access trails and riparian corridors in the Badger-Two Medicine area of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, followed by a grilled lunch, presentations about invasive weeds, awards, and door prizes.

“Noxious weeds are a serious threat to the outstanding fish and wildlife habitat in the Badger-Two Medicine, as well as to different plants that are culturally significant to Blackfeet people,” said Peter Metcalf, director of Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, one of the lead organizers of the day’s activities. “This event is a great chance to get outside as a community, do some good for the land, enjoy lunch, learn and even win some cool prizes.”

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in the gravel parking area across from the Glacier Trading Company in East Glacier for orientation and to caravan to trailheads on the national forest.

Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring a water bottle and snacks. Extra work gloves and tools will be available, as well a few bear sprays if you’d like to borrow or you may bring your own.

After the morning pull in the Badger-Two Medicine, the event shifts to Rising Wolf Ranch for a hot, grilled lunch, educational presentations, awards and drawings for door prizes. This year’s presenters are Pondera County Weed Coordinator Pam Converse who will discuss the ecological impacts of noxious weeds, Blackfeet traditional foods expert Mariah Gladstone who will discuss the impacts of weeds on traditional foods and other culturally significant plants, and Will Dewey from the Rocky Mountain Front Weed Roundtable who will offer insights on the use of biocontrols and other herbicide alternatives to manage noxious weeds.

The Two Medicine Community Weed Pull and Education Event is hosted by the Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, Rocky Mountain Front Weed Roundtable, Wild Montana, and The Wilderness Society.

If you would like to volunteer or have questions, email Jordyn Steele at jordyn@glaciertwomedicine.org, or visit the Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance website .



