HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Montana counties.

The alert is in effect until 8 a.m. on Monday, September 5, for Beaverhead, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties.

Skies in some areas will be hazy throughout the weekend due to wildfire smoke.

An air quality alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and in exceedence of the 24-hour national ambient air quality standard has occurred -- or may occur in the near future.

DEQ reported on Friday, September 2, 2022, that particulate levels in Hamilton were "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

Levels were "Moderate" in Seeley Lake, the Flathead Valley, Missoula, Libby, Dillon, Thompson Falls, and Frenchtown.

Health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is moderate, health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Visit the DEQ website for current information on air quality in Montana.



