Air quality takes a hit in parts of Montana

GREAT FALLS — Air quality is rated as "very unhealthy" and visibility is reduced in Great Falls as of 8 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2024, due to wildfire smoke.

This is mainly coming from wildfires burning in Idaho and will continue to impact air quality today and Tuesday.

Air quality is rated "unhealthy" in Choteau, Missoula, Hamilton, Butte, Helena, and Lewistown.

Air quality is rated "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Havre and Seeley Lake.

Air quality is rated "moderate" in Cut Bank, Flathead Valley, Dillon, Bozeman, and Billings.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (link) uses color-coded classifications for air quality:



MAROON: Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

PURPLE: Very Unhealthy - health alert - the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

RED: Unhealthy - some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

ORANGE: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

YELLOW: Moderate - air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

GREEN: Good - air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

There may be some improvement in the smoke this evening and early tonight, but thicker and more dense smoke will return for Friday.

In addition to the DEQ site, you can also check air quality by clicking here.