Aircraft tire bursts, temporarily closing runway at Bozeman airport

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is back up to speed Wednesday afternoon after an aircraft incident closed one runway.

According to airport director Brian Sprenger, a tire burst on a Cessna as it landed and the aircraft went off the side of the runway, but in a runway safety area.

The incident resulted in the temporary closure of the Air Carrier Runway.

Crews had to move the aircraft out of that area to reopen the runway which took a little over an hour.

Sprenger said three outbound and three inbound flights had to be delayed.

There were no injuries to the six people on board the plane. The runway was reopened at about 3:15 pm.



