Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Aircraft tire bursts, temporarily closing runway at Bozeman airport

Gates at BZN
MTN NEWS photo
Gates at BZN
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 18:13:37-04

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is back up to speed Wednesday afternoon after an aircraft incident closed one runway.

According to airport director Brian Sprenger, a tire burst on a Cessna as it landed and the aircraft went off the side of the runway, but in a runway safety area.

The incident resulted in the temporary closure of the Air Carrier Runway.

Crews had to move the aircraft out of that area to reopen the runway which took a little over an hour.

Sprenger said three outbound and three inbound flights had to be delayed.

There were no injuries to the six people on board the plane. The runway was reopened at about 3:15 pm.

TRENDING NOW

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate today to help Montana recover