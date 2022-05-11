Watch
Alert issued by Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services for missing teen

Posted at 1:44 PM, May 11, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services in Browning has issued an alert for Rinnell Jean Edwards, who has been reported missing.

The agency said in a social media post on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, that Rinnell, 19 years old, was last seen on Monday, May 9, at about 11 p.m.

BLES did not state where she was last seen.

She was wearing a dark gray sweater that reads “play boy” and dark gray sweats. The post said that she currently has short black hair.

Rinnell is about 5'3" tall, and about 112 pounds.

If you have any information about Edwards, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

