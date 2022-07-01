Alien-themed music and art festival invades Kalispell

KALISPELL - An alien-themed music and arts festival is coming to the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell this weekend.

The two-day Area 406 Music & Arts Festival returns to Kalispell after last year’s successful one-day inaugural event.

This year’s festival features more than 30 artists focusing on Electronic Dance Music, including top DJ’s from across the country.

Festival co-founder Seth Macalister expects up to 1,000 people to attend both Friday and Saturday with alien-themed costumes encouraged.

He said three different music stages and high energy acts bring an experience unlike any other to Northwest Montana.

“We have an amazing main stage, light show, LED wall, big sound, and then we also have for the late night a silent disco going on outside from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m,” added Macalister.

Tickets and camping for the festival are still available for purchase online or on the day-of the event.

