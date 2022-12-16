Amazon is building its first facility in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Amazon is currently building its first facility in Montana. The facility - a few miles northwest of Missoula - is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.

The facility is being built at 9121 Cartage Road, and will be a 72,000 square foot delivery station. Categorized as the “last mile” stage of the shipping process, the new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the nation and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to customers’ front doors.

Governor Greg Gianforte said in a news release on Friday, December 16, 2022: “Today’s a great day for Montana as we welcome Amazon to the Treasure State. We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Missoula’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula.”

Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett said in the news release: “This new delivery station in Montana will connect Amazon’s national fulfillment network to customers in Missoula and beyond, while also creating more than 100 new jobs within the community during the coming years. We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to Montana residents, as well as to growing our partnerships with businesses and community organizations in the area.”



TRENDING

