AMBER Alert canceled; teen is still missing

GREAT FALLS — The AMBER Alert for Rhiannon McGuire has been canceled by the Montana Department of Justice at the request of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Michelle Ferguson, Rhiannon's non-custodial mother, has been in contact with law enforcement and is not involved in Rhiannon's disappearance; Michelle and her vehicle are no longer of interest.

Rhiannon is still missing; no other details of her disappearance have been released.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Flathead County Sheriff’s office at 406-758-5610.



(1st REPORT, 11:56 a.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for 14-year old Rhiannon McGuire of Flathead County.

The suspect is Michelle Ferguson, a 41-year old woman who is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Michelle is the non-custodial biological mother of Rhiannon, who was taken during the night.

They are believed to be in a white, 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with Montana license plate 7-34286B, possibly heading to Missoula.

The AMBER Alert states that Michelle has mental health issues and is believed to be a threat to the life of her daughter.

If you have any information, you are asked call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610, or call 911.

