AMBER Alert in Montana after a vehicle with a baby inside was stolen

MT DOJ
AMBER Alert for a white 2016 Kia Soul, Montana license plate DEK798; stolen with baby inside in Hardin - Hector Espinoza, 2 foot 5 inches, 20 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.<br/><br/>
Posted at 7:11 PM, Nov 18, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert after a vehicle with a baby inside was stolen in Hardin.

The alert says the vehicle is a white 2016 Kia Soul with Montana license plate DEK798. The vehicle was stolen with the baby inside at 5:28 p.m.

The baby is a one-year old Hector Espinoza, 2 foot 5 inches, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a red shirt, navy blue cubs sweatpants, and no shoes.

If you have any information, please call Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406 665-9798 or 911.

