AMBER Alert in Montana after a vehicle with a baby inside was stolen

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert after a vehicle with a baby inside was stolen in Hardin.

The alert says the vehicle is a white 2016 Kia Soul with Montana license plate DEK798. The vehicle was stolen with the baby inside at 5:28 p.m.

The baby is a one-year old Hector Espinoza, 2 foot 5 inches, 20 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a red shirt, navy blue cubs sweatpants, and no shoes.

MT DOJ

If you have any information, please call Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406 665-9798 or 911.