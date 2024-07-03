American Legion celebrates Independence Day

CHOTEAU — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Independence Day observance at the American Legion in Choteau.
- Person bit by rabid bat in Great Falls
- Airman dead, several injured at Malmstrom
- Fifth drowning in Montana in recent days
Here is the video transcript from Paul Sanchez:
I'm sitting here with fellow veterans having biscuits and gravy at the American Legion Club as part of the 4th of July celebration here in Choteau. I spoke with a couple of veterans as they sat and enjoyed each others company.
Veteran Bruce Callender shared his thought on Independence Day.
Independence Day kind of, makes me feel proud to be an American and, know it was. You know, it's it's a long history. We just wanted to. We just wanted to continue the the fight for, you know, independence and, and the great country that we have.
The 4th of July celebration continues all week long. So take a moment and remember American men and women lost their lives for our Independence.
Veterans Sharon Hoyt shares her experience coming back home. I think like the first five years after I retired and I was home, I just would come up and watch because nobody had any idea what people were out there doing to protect them so they could have their family reunions and they could have their, school reunions and, and their street dances and, and be happy and not be worried and not have to look over their shoulder.
These men and women truly know what Independence Day, is all about.