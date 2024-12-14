GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has recently completed major improvements to a section of I-15, reopening the roadway to the public.

An update on I-15 projects

Kas Manderle, Engineer Project Manager for MDT, confirmed the project’s completion. “It’s open to all the traveling public. There are no lane closures or any work going on at this time,” Manderle said.

Temporary Work Expected in the Spring

While the primary work is finished, minor tasks such as sign installations are scheduled for the spring. These will be brief and cause minimal disruptions. “There might be some sign work going on. It would only be temporary, maybe a few hours, and won’t be long-term,” Manderle explained.

Impact of the Improvements

The enhancements to this section of I-15 will benefit approximately 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles that use the freeway daily, with 20% of that being commercial trucks. “Our average daily traffic through this section is about 5,000 to 6,000 cars, with 20% being over-the-road trucks,” Manderle shared.

Beyond improving traffic flow, the project supported the local economy by creating or sustaining jobs during the construction season. “At any time during the season, we had multiple contractors working on this project. On some days, up to 40 to 50 people were working on various tasks,” Manderle noted.

Looking Ahead: Final Steps

While most of the work is complete, chip sealing will take place in June or July, depending on weather conditions. “Chip sealing should take a few weeks, and about 45 days after that, we will put on final epoxy paint paving markings,” Manderle stated.

The finishing touches, including painting the final road markings, are expected to take about five days, bringing the project to full completion.

A Message to the Public

Manderle expressed gratitude to drivers for their cooperation during the construction. “I’d like to thank the traveling public for their patience and support during this process. We really appreciate it,” he said.

These improvements mark a significant step in enhancing the safety and efficiency of I-15 for years to come.