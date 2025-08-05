OVERVIEW



When it comes to the recent tragedy that occurred in Anaconda, some people blame the suspect's military background and resulting PTSD for his actions. Out of respect for our veterans and mental health awareness, I talked with an expert on this subject.

Anaconda mass shooting highlights mental health issues

"We look at the difference between excuses and explanations. There's a huge difference. An explanation is actually something that says, hey, these are the reasons why something may have or may not have happened. It's an explanation. An excuse says, I'm going to say that what I did or didn't do in that circumstance is okay, based on my experience," said Joshua Holloway, owner and chief clinician of Open Door Wellness in Great Falls.

For Holloway, the difference between excuses and explanations are essential in understanding an individual's actions.

"Explanations are great; they're needed. Excuses are garbage and never okay," Holloway said.

As a military veteran himself, Holloway says that anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress can be normal experiences when getting out of the military but the events that took place in Anaconda are a separate issue entirely.

"We love our vets, and we wouldn't have the country that we have without them. And I think that's something that we have to remember. However, a lot of times, just like any lifestyle, whenever you're transitioning out of something that is your total life, it is really hard to transition out of that and to find your way back into civilian life, quote unquote," Holloway said.

"Because we just know very little right now. You know, however, what I can say is that trauma 'stacks'. And we've got to recognize that there are things that we can do with that to get rid of that trauma so that we can actually get healthy again. If you're struggling, get help. There's no shame in it. There is help available. You contact your VA; you call the crisis line. It's super simple. They'll get you in touch with somebody that day. All right. And that's for anything. We also have the Montana Mental Health Crisis Line as well," Holloway said.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can be contacted 24/7 at 988.



As of Monday evening, Brown remains at large, and the massive manhunt continues, with law enforcement agencies searching by ground and air for him.

The names of the four people who died were released during a news conference on Sunday morning:



Nancy Lauretta Kelley, age 64

Daniel Edwin Baillie, age 59

David Allen Leach, age 70

Tony Wayne Palm, age 74

The Montana Department of Justice shared these photos of the victims:

At this point, authorities do not know of any specific motive for the shootings.

According to Clare Boyle, the niece of Brown, she and her family are heartbroken over the situation and the four lives that were lost.

Boyle said, “My heart breaks for this town. There is no amount of apology or words that could ever describe how sorry I am and how I feel for these families, my own included.”

JESSICA NELSON REPORTS FROM ANACONDA:

Search continues for suspect in Anaconda mass shooting

She said that Brown suffered from significant mental health challenges, including schizophrenia and PTSD from serving in the Army.

Boyle said Brown moved around a lot and was a military brat, as his father also served.

According to Lt. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson, Brown served in the U.S. Army as an armor crewman from 2001 to 2005 and was deployed to Iraq from early 2004 until March 2005.

Brown was in the National Guard from 2006 to March 2009, Castro said. He left military service with the rank of sergeant.

Boyle told MTN that Brown’s schizophrenia worsened after losing his mother. “Mikey’s decline started really heavily when my grandma passed. The trauma from losing his last parent broke Mikey. The VA said he no longer qualified for assistance with obtaining prescriptions and help.”

According to Boyle, Brown would have delusions of being a time traveler. She says, “He no longer drank alcohol because it ‘blocked his wizard powers’…Mikee is harmless 99% of the time when others aren’t asking him about and making fun of his delusions.”

Boyle says her family sought help for Brown through both the Montana VA and the Montana State Hospital. “The VA said he no longer qualified for assistance with obtaining prescriptions and help. The Montana State Hospital wouldn’t take him in unless it was a court order. The only way to obtain a court order was for Mikee to become a harm to himself or others. We warned them that a snap could happen and that he was not of sound mind, and we were still left with no answers and nowhere to turn.”

Anyone who sees Brown is advised to call 911 immediately, or call if they have any information regarding his location.