Anglers charged by grizzly bear in Centennial Valley

GREAT FALLS — Two people who were fishing were reportedly charged by a grizzly bear Monday, April 21, 2025, at Red Rock Creek on Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

The bear charged through thick brush, and one of the anglers shot at the bear in self-defense. Fortunately, the anglers were able to leave the area uninjured. It’s unknown whether the bear was injured.

Grizzly bear staff and game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks searched the area Wednesday.

No bears or carcasses were found. No further management action from FWP is planned.

Refuge staff with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have issued a temporary closure of a section of Red Rock Creek for public safety. The closure includes the portion of the creek between Elk Lake Road and Upper Red Rock Lake. The closure will remain in effect through May 5.

Stream access east of the road remains open, and Elk Springs Creek has no closures in effect.



FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.