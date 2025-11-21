Announcer marks 28 years as the voice of Washington Grizzly Stadium

MISSOULA — One voice has been the constant soundtrack to Montana Grizzlies football at Washington Grizzly Stadium for nearly three decades.

Peter Christian, the team's stadium announcer for 28 years, has become as much a part of game day tradition as the roar of the crowd and the clash of helmets.

When Christian missed his first game in almost 30 years this season due to illness, it sent ripples through Griz Nation. The familiar voice that fans have come to rely on was suddenly absent, highlighting just how integral he has become to the Montana football experience.

"If you don't do something with that voice, it'll be a crime," an English teacher at Helena High School once told Christian. Those words, combined with the perfect diction his mother had instilled in him, set Christian on a path that would make him the voice of Washington Grizzly Stadium.

Montana's Voice: Stadium announcer Peter Christian celebrates 28 years behind the mic

Christian admits his early years weren't smooth sailing, "My first two years were abysmal. I was not very good."

But he found his rhythm, and today, watching him work on game day is like observing a master craftsman. He arrives at the stadium about two hours early, meticulously preparing alongside spotter John Wall with surgical precision.

"I get there about two hours early...I read every single word in that book from beginning to end because there's always a mistake," Christian said.

The press box buzzes with controlled chaos during games, but Christian thrives in the intimate workspace. He describes the environment as one where everyone knows and respects each other, at least until they build a bigger press box.

"It's so intimate in that room...everybody knows everybody and everybody respects everybody," Christian said.

When the headphones go on, everything else disappears. For Christian, the game becomes his entire world, and his mission is crystal clear.

“I have one job to do. And that is to be the PA announcer and to inform the people what’s going on on the field. That’s my job. That’s all I care about," Christian said.

Jill Valley/MTN News Peter Christian has been the voice of Montana Grizzlies football for 28 years, becoming as integral to game day as the roar of the crowd itself.

While he maintains professional objectivity during games, Christian doesn't hide his passion for the Grizzlies, especially when it comes to their rivalry with Montana State.

"Spanking the Bobcats. I love beating them like a drum. I love it when it's like 35 to 3. The close games—I'm right up there with everybody else just gnawing on my fingernails. I'm a huge Griz fan," Christian said.

At 72, Christian shows no signs of slowing down. His recent absence due to illness only reinforced how much Griz Nation values his presence behind the microphone.

"As far as doing the games, I will do them until I can't do them anymore, or they just say Peter, it's time to retire," Christian said.

For Montana football fans, that day hopefully remains far in the future.

In a fun twist, Christian reveals that when it comes to the tradition of tossing Twinkies into the crowd, his own wife is among the enthusiastic participants.

The annual Brawl Of The Wild football game between Montana and Montana State is on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

