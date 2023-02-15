Annual 'Conservation in the West' poll results released

GREAT FALLS — There's new data on how people living in western states feel about various outdoor issues and policies.

Colorado College's 13th annual State of the Rockies project Conservation in the West poll results were released Wednesday.

Public lands, water conservation, and wildlife protection were among the topics covered in the poll.

Overall, the poll found support for conservation remains strong.

In Montana specifically, when asked what's an extremely or very serious problem in the state 83 percent of residents asked said the high cost of housing.

Additionally, 37 percent said inadequate water supply, 56 percent said drought, 46 percent said low river levels, and 49 percent said the high price of gas.

Montana was one of eight western states in which residents were polled about issues and policies in their states and in the west.



