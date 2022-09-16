Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch opens on Saturday

Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
MTN News
Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch map
Posted at 8:56 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 10:56:59-04

The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is ready for the 2022 season, with opening day scheduled for Saturday, September 17; it will be open through October 30.

It's an agriculture-themed outdoor recreational attraction and farm with a 10-acre corn maze and other activities for kids of all ages and families to enjoy.

Among the activities:

Hop on the Grain Train or Ride the Cow Train! Take the plunge down Hay Mountain on our Tube Slide -- bet ya can’t go just once! Dig around in the Corn Box, and try your hand at Steer Head Roping. There’s a Sand Box and an old-fashioned Hay Jump! We have Rubber Duck Races ... and Spider Webs to explore!

Pumpkins prices start at $1 and go up depending on the size and variety.  There is no entry fee to visit the Pumpkin Patch.

Tickets are $11 for ages 5 and up; children 4 and under are free.

Applestem is located at 2987 Craig Frontage Road. Click here to visit the website for hours of operation and more information, or call 406-235-4227.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App