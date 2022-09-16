Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch opens on Saturday

The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is ready for the 2022 season, with opening day scheduled for Saturday, September 17; it will be open through October 30.

It's an agriculture-themed outdoor recreational attraction and farm with a 10-acre corn maze and other activities for kids of all ages and families to enjoy.

Among the activities:

Hop on the Grain Train or Ride the Cow Train! Take the plunge down Hay Mountain on our Tube Slide -- bet ya can’t go just once! Dig around in the Corn Box, and try your hand at Steer Head Roping. There’s a Sand Box and an old-fashioned Hay Jump! We have Rubber Duck Races ... and Spider Webs to explore!

Pumpkins prices start at $1 and go up depending on the size and variety. There is no entry fee to visit the Pumpkin Patch.

Tickets are $11 for ages 5 and up; children 4 and under are free.

Applestem is located at 2987 Craig Frontage Road. Click here to visit the website for hours of operation and more information, or call 406-235-4227.



