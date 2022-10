Police are at the scene of a reported standoff along the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in Uptown Butte.

MTN's John Emeigh reports from the scene that a SWAT team is also engaged.

There is no word at this point on what caused the situation.

Traffic is blocked off at the intersection of Washington and West Aluminum.

People are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

We will update you if we get more information.