Arrest made after pickup truck crashes into a building in Missoula

MISSOULA — A person has been arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Missoula on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of the Brooks Street and South Avenue intersection.
At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries.
There is no word on the estimated dollar amount of damage.
We will update you if we get more information.