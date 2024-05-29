Watch Now
Arrest made after pickup truck crashes into a building in Missoula

Missoula Truck vs. Building
Zach Volheim/MTN News
A building at the intersection of Brooks Street and South Avenue in Missoula was damaged after being hit by a pickup truck on May 28, 2024.
Missoula Truck vs. Building
Posted at 10:19 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 00:20:16-04

MISSOULA — A person has been arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Missoula on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of the Brooks Street and South Avenue intersection.

At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

There is no word on the estimated dollar amount of damage.

We will update you if we get more information.

Missoula Truck vs. Building Police
The Missoula Police Department at the scene of where a pickup truck hit a building at Brooks Street and South Avenue on May 28, 2024.

