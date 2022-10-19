'Attempt to locate' alert for Glacier County teen

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has issued an "attempt to locate" alert for Leon Meineke, Jr (aka Bubba or Bub).

He was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, getting ready for school, but never arrived.

BLES says that Leon is 13 years old, 5'6" tall, about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweater, a black hat, blue jeans, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Leon is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.



