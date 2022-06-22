Augusta prepares for Rodeo weekend

One of the oldest rodeos in central Montana is coming back. This month, we’ve seen lots of rodeo action and Augusta is sneaking in one more right in time for the start of summer. The last Sunday of June is the 85th annual Augusta American Legion Rodeo and even though there’s only one day of rodeo, there’s a whole weekend of fun and activities.

The Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce president, Tia Troy, said, “The rodeo is a big weekend in our town. The main event is Sunday at 2 pm but we really kick things off starting Friday night with live music right here in downtown Augusta, all weekend long. We have a parade and vendors, and music and kid’s activities, and fun runs so we really make it into a very robust fun weekend here in Augusta.”

One of the oldest rodeos in Montana, the Augusta American Legion Rodeo originally began in what is now the Little League Field. The land was purchased in 1938 by the American Legion for the arena before the Legion membership voted to put on the rodeo.

In 2005, it was named Montana’s Tourism Event of the Year by Governor Brian Schweitzer and the Montana Tourism Advisory Council.

“We missed the rodeo in 2020 due to Covid but we did have it last year and it came back better than ever. And once again we are absolutely delighted to have people come kicking up their heels at the wildest one-day rodeo in the west,” said Troy.

MTN Tia Troy

The fun starts downtown on Friday with live music at the Lazy B, and even though there’s only one day of rodeo, everyone in town agrees it’s hand in hand with Augusta and the town is ready to send June off with a bang.

“We had a real crowd last year and we have things you gotta do to get ready every year. A lot of maintenance stuff and it’s coming along,” said rodeo committee chairman Ben Arps. “We’ll be ready rodeo day. It means quite a bit. People, when you mention Augusta, people say oh that’s the rodeo, so it goes hand in hand with Augusta, the rodeo does.”

Recent spikes in gas prices and rise in costs caused some concern, but the committee is hopeful that their reputation will contribute to a steady arrival of guests.

“I’m unsure a little about how this year will look with how gas has been lately, and inflation but we should still see a lot of people. We’re hoping people come. We have a pretty loyal group of people that come to our rodeo,” Arps said.

MTN Ben Arps

Events are set to kick off on Friday, with parades, fun-runs, and vendors to follow on Saturday. Slack begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with the rodeo performance beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Per the Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce website, ticket prices will range from $15-20 for adults, with children’s tickets being priced at $5.00. Reserved tickets can be purchased at local businesses, including the Lazy B Bar, Western Bar, Buckhorn Bar, and the Augusta Service Station.

