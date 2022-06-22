Augusta Rodeo brings extra revenue to downtown businesses

AUGUSTA — Augusta is preparing for their 85th annual rodeo and one business said that they saw extreme amounts of revenue due to the events.

"Last year, we had record sales for gas on rodeo Sunday. A lot of people come into town buying fuel, oil, and tires. It's really phenomenal for the community. It's a fantastic day for everybody,” said Mike Carlstrom.

Carlstrom is the co-owner of the Augusta Service Station and says that the oil change, tire center, and gas stops are preparing for thousands of visitors beginning on Friday, June 24th.

"We just try to prepare the best we can. It's it gets pretty wild, but we enjoy it. It's a lot of fun," said Carlstrom.

The Augusta Rodeo is one of Montana's oldest rodeos, and the city's Chamber of Commerce President, Tia Troy, says this event is significant to the 238 residents.

"This is an event that people look forward to all year long folks come from Montana. They come from Minnesota, Washington, and you name it. They drive here to experience the Augusta Rodeo," said Troy.

Tia Troy says the rodeo brings not ONLY the gas station more revenue but every business in the downtown area.

"While they're here, not only do they go to their rodeo, but they go to allow to go to Latigo and Lace, they eat at the Buckhorn, they grab a drink from the Western, they sit in our local wine bar, and they spend money right here in our little town," said Troy.

Troy says the small town welcomes the tourists and newcomers to enjoy what Augusta offers.

"Everybody who comes here has a large role in really driving money into our local economy, and we're very grateful for that," said Troy.

Augusta Rodeo Weekend Events:

Friday June 24th,

-Live music at LazyB Bar and Western Bar

Saturday June 25th

-Wapiti Fun Run begins at 7:30 am

- The Love, Music, and Rock & Roll Parade at 2 p.m.

-Vendors throughout town

-Allen's Manix Store will be serving tacos, and burgers on the side of the store

-Slack at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 26th

-Rodeo performance at 2 pm

