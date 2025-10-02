Aurora Borealis across Montana (October 2, 2025)

GREAT FALLS — For the fourth straight night, the Aurora Borealis were visible across Canada and the northern tier of the U.S., including here in Montana!

Two good resources for knowing when the aurora borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

Jim Thomas, the operator of Soft Serve News, posts frequent updates to let people know how likely it is that the Northern Lights may be visible.

