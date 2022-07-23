Watch Now
Aurora Borealis may be visible in Montana

MTN
Posted at 12:22 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 02:32:07-04

GREAT FALLS — AURORA ALERT! The Aurora Borealis - also known as the Northern Lights - is out overnight (into the morning of July 23, 2022) and may be visible as far south as the yellow line!

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G2 Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the event.

In order to get the best viewing, make sure you are as far away from city lights as possible.

Cloud cover might ruin the viewing for some of us in Montana, though.

If you capture any photos, feel free to share them by clicking here.

Two good resources for learning more about the Aurora Borealis - and when it might be visible in our area - are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News.

VIDEO FROM APRIL 3, 2022:

Aurora borealis: Montana photographers took some amazing photos this week

