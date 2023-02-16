Aurora Borealis viewer photos (February 15, 2023)

The Aurora Borealis danced across the skies of parts of Montana on Tuesday night and into early Wednesday.

We received several photos from people of the natural phenomenon, which is often referred to as the Northern Lights.

Two good resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

Jim Thomas, the operator of Soft Serve News, posts frequent updates to let people know how likely it is that the Northern Lights may be visible.



