Authorities identify human remains found near Polebridge

Authorities have identified Jared McManus as the man whose remains were found on July 12, 2023, near Polebridge.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says that the Montana State Crime Lab positively identified the 47-year old man from Kalispell.

His remains — which had been scavenged by a bear after he died — were found in the area of Teepee Lake.

The cause of death has been determined to have been suicide.



(1st REPORT, JULY 13, 2023) The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that human remains were found in the wilderness north of Polebridge near Tepee Lake on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The remains were taken by the Flathead County Coroner’s Office to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

At this time, officials have not yet determined the identity of the person, nor the suspected cause of death.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks assisted in the investigation and confirmed "scavenging by a bear" after the victim was deceased.

After consulting with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, FWP will take no action regarding the bear.

