Authorities identify man shot and killed by BIA officer

BILLINGS — Authorities on Wednesday identified Arlin Duane Bordeaux as the Lame Deer man who was shot and killed by a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer last week.

Rosebud County Coroner Stephanie Hein said that Bordeaux was 29 years old.

Bordeaux died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in a shooting that happened on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, according to the FBI.

Two BIA officers involved in the incident sustained minor injuries.

The FBI is investigating the incident, but has not released any details, including the circumstances of the shooting, the names of the officers, or their current work status.

According to his obituary , Bordeaux worked as a tour guide for St. Labre and in forestry and construction.

We will update you if we get more information.



