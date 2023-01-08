Watch Now
Avalanche buries man up to his neck

S. Peterson GNFAC
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jan 08, 2023
BOZEMAN — On January 6, 2023, at around 1:30pm, several groups were in the runout zone of a large avalanche on Saddle Peak in the Bridger Range.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports that one person was caught and buried up to his neck in snow.

The man was able to extricate himself and was unharmed.

He estimated the debris was at least six feet deep.

The GNFAC believes that this was a natural avalanche that broke in the new and wind-drifted snow.

