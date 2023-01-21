Avian flu risk to pets is low (video)

GREAT FALLS — Avian influenza is responsible for the deaths of millions of birds across the country. In the video above, reporter Brianna Juneau talks with a veterinarian, a spokesman for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and a hunter about how to protect your pets.

From the American Veterinary Medical Association ( link ): "Certain mammals—including domestic cats and dogs—may become infected if they eat sick or dead infected birds, and there might be other ways the virus spreads. Still, the likelihood of cats and dogs catching HPAI seems low—there is a low number of reported cases in non-bird species, despite large outbreaks of HPAI in birds across the world."



