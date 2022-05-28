Baby missing in Montana is believed to be in extreme danger

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for three-month old Jayse Palmer.

Jayse is believed to be with his parents, who have been charged in the negligent homicide of his older sibling, according to the advisory.

His mother is Omunik Bresarne Dixon, 27 years old, 5 foot 1, 138 pounds, brown eyes, black hair.

His father is James Palmer, 23 years old, 5 foot 7, 178 pounds, brown eyes, black hair.

Jayse weighs about 14 pounds, is 24 inches long, and has black hair.

The advisory states: "Child Protective Services has an order to remove this child from his parents as the parents have been charged with negligent homicide of an older sibling. Child is believed to be in extreme danger."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jayse or his parents, you're asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406 657-8200, or call 911.



