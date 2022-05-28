Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Baby missing in Montana is believed to be in extreme danger

Baby missing in Montana; believed to be with parents facing negligent homicide charges
MTN
Baby missing in Montana; believed to be with parents facing negligent homicide charges
Baby missing in Montana; believed to be with parents facing negligent homicide charges
Posted at 11:09 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 01:16:31-04

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for three-month old Jayse Palmer.

Jayse is believed to be with his parents, who have been charged in the negligent homicide of his older sibling, according to the advisory.

His mother is Omunik Bresarne Dixon, 27 years old, 5 foot 1, 138 pounds, brown eyes, black hair.

His father is James Palmer, 23 years old, 5 foot 7, 178 pounds, brown eyes, black hair.

Jayse weighs about 14 pounds, is 24 inches long, and has black hair.

The advisory states: "Child Protective Services has an order to remove this child from his parents as the parents have been charged with negligent homicide of an older sibling. Child is believed to be in extreme danger."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jayse or his parents, you're asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406 657-8200, or call 911.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for three-month old Jayse Palmer

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119