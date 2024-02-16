Be alert for a convoy of wide-load trucks along I-15 in Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation said on Friday, February 16, 2024, that an oversized load convoy will be northbound on Interstate 15 on Friday and Saturday.



The 15-mile-long convoy of wide load trucks is carrying wind turbine components, accompanied by pilot cars and Motor Carrier Services vehicles.

They convoy was scheduled to leave at about 6 a.m. on Friday from Dell and begin heading north to Shelby.

If you have questions about the convoy, you are asked to call MDT representatives Kaci Johnson at 406-444-7205 or Brad Marten at 406-444-0700.

