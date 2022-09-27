Bear captured in Helena residential area

HELENA — Authorities tranquilized and captured a black bear in a Helena mobile home park on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

It happened at around 9 a.m. in the McHugh Mobile Home Park on the city’s north side. Helena Animal Control responded to the area, where the bear was found in a tree.

Officials tranquilized the bear in the tree for the safety of the surrounding area.

FWP told MTN they intended to capture the bear and relocate it. However, wardens say it did not survive.

The 340-pound male was taken to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks facility on Custer Avenue.



This is the second bear in recent weeks to be captured in city limits; a male black bear was relocated after being captured near the Prospect Avenue and I-15 interchange on September 11.

FWP encourages anyone living near the urban-wildland interface to clean up and secure attractants such as garbage and compost piles.

