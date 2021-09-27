Bear euthanized after vehicle collision in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — A black bear that was injured in a collision involving a vehicle in Glacier National Park has been euthanized.

Park officials report that on Thursday, September 23, at about 2 p.m., the injured black bear was found along Going-To-The-Sun Road about two miles east of Rising Sun.

An investigation by the National Park Service indicated the bear sustained "unsurvivable traumatic injuries" from contact with a vehicle at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Thursday, according to a news release.

After consulting with the park’s wildlife biologist, rangers euthanized the bear.

A field necropsy revealed a severely broken jaw, an injured foreleg, and a potentially damaged ribcage and lung area.

The male bear was estimated to be 2½ and 5 years old and appeared to be in otherwise good health.

The visitor who hit the bear did not report the incident, so the circumstances of the collision are unknown.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman says the incident happened in an area with vegetation close to the road, which could have obscured the bear’s movement onto the road and may have played a role in the incident.

While driving in the park, visitors should remember that all road traverse wildlife habitat and speed limits should be observed for the safety of not only people, but wildlife as well.

Slower speeds allow drivers more time to react to the movements of wildlife that may be obscured from immediate view.

If you have a vehicle incident in the park, you're asked to report it to the nearest Ranger or Visitor Center to prevent further harm to other visitors who could happen upon the animal along the road or other wildlife who may come to scavenge on the carcass.

