Bear spotted in tree in Butte neighborhood

BUTTE — A bear has taken refuge in a tree in a Butte neighborhood, and wildlife officials have a particular plan to get it down: with rotisserie chicken.

This black bear has been seen in the southeast Butte neighborhood for about a week. Security video taken from a residence off Springfield Avenue captured the bear wandering through a backyard with a garbage bag in its mouth.

Personnel from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are at the scene managing the situation as the bear remains perched in the tree.

Officials are using rotisserie chicken from Three Bears Alaska grocery store as bait to get the animal into a bear trap.

Once the bear is captured, it will be taken to a rural area out of town.

The presence of bears in residential areas is not uncommon in Montana, particularly as animals search for food sources.

FWP typically responds to such situations to ensure public safety while attempting to relocate the wildlife without harm.

We will update you when we get more information.