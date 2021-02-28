Belgrade home destroyed by fire

BELGRADE — A family in Belgrade is safe but facing the loss of their home due to a fire in the River Rock subdivision Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the home on Green Tree Drive is a total loss, but a mother and her three children were able to escape.

Central Valley Fire Marshal Bruce Hennequin said in a news release the fire was started in a rear bedroom by one of the children with a cigarette lighter. Agencies were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The children’s mother was able to reach them and get all three out of the house safely. Hennequin said the mother and a bystander also rescued a litter of puppies that was in the residence.

Both were treated for smoke inhalation on scene, and no one was needed to be taken to a hospital.

Responding agencies included Central Valley Fire District, Bozeman Fire Department, Hyalite Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Chaplain was also on scene assisting the family, along with the American Red Cross which was contacted due to the family’s displacement.

CVFD included this statement in the media release: “CVFD would encourage anyone that experiences a juvenile fire incident; regardless of the perceived insignificance, to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office and we will work with the family to determine an appropriate course of action for the family and the child. No criminal charges are expected in this incident.”

