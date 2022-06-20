Belt rodeo provides lots of family fun

BELT — The annual Belt Cowboy’s Association Rodeo went off with full crowds and a new skybox, and made for a good turnout for Father’s Day Weekend in Belt.

With crowds filling the stands, competitors and fans alike made the most of the weather and the weekend.

Competitors like Whitney Levine love it for the hometown feel. Not only does she love because it typically falls on her birthday, June 19, but it kicks off her PRCA season, too.

Whitney Levine

Levine is a breakaway roper from Wolf Creek and has competed in Belt for the last decade and ranks this rodeo high among her personal favorites.

“Belt Rodeo is just a historic rodeo, they’ve had it for a lot of years, it’s kind of hometown, we’re about an hour and a half away, so it’s just fun,” Levine said. “The community really gets into it. You show up, they have the parade going for the rodeo. People love the rodeo. Belt is pretty fun.”

MTN

Sunday was full of good riding not just from the adults but the young mutton-busters as well, getting some early rodeo experience riding sheep and holding on tight.

Mutton Busting

Rodeo queen Hailey Gliko got some exposure as well; she represented Belt as Miss Montana High School Rodeo Queen and has been busy in her first week.

Hailey Gliko

“It’s amazing. I just got crowned a week ago and I’m already at rodeos helping with the beautiful Miss Montana Rodeo Queen and it’s just been amazing. I’m so excited to represent my state at nationals. It feels very special. I know everybody in the crowd. I love making eye contact with them, waving to them, I love the feedback that they give me and it’s just really special to know that everybody’s rooting for me.”

