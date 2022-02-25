"Beneath The Streets" in Havre garners national attention

HAVRE — The "Beneath the Streets (Historical Underground Tour)" is a recreation of Havre's history. When fire destroyed most of Havre in 1904, many business owners moved underground to carry on their business until the town could be rebuilt.

The flourishing business community in Havre got its start in the community's early days. Many of the businesses were located in what we, today, might call an underground mall. We invite you to step back in time with us, as much as 100 years ago, into the Sporting Eagle Saloon, a turn-of-the-century honky-tonk where cowboys gambled, kicked up their heels and drank some good old-fashioned frontier rot-gut.



Join us as we saunter along the streets beneath Havre and see an opium den (one of three known to have existed in the early days), Chinese laundry, an ethnic restaurant, and of course, a bordello.

For more information, click here to visit the Beneath The Streets website.



TRENDING ARTICLES

