Almost two weeks after the tragic shooting that took the lives of four Anaconda community members at the Owl Bar, businesses in the Smelter City are rallying together to support the victims' family members.

"I would say we’re healing slowly. It was an unexpected, horrific event, a horrific tragedy. We’re healing slowly," says Shane Charles.

Benefit planned for families of Anaconda shooting victims

Charles and his wife Tamara own Carmel’s Sports Bar and Grill, located just one block away from the Owl Bar, where four people were gunned down on the morning of August 1st.

A weeklong manhunt for suspect Michael Brown ensued. On August 8, Brown was found and arrested on the east end of town.

Law enforcement officials said the community could sleep better knowing the suspect is in custody, but Charles says the impact of the mass shooting is still being felt within the community.

"Businesses and families, and the community were all affected by this tragedy," says Charles.

Out of an abundance of caution, Anaconda officials canceled the annual Smelterman’s Day festival that celebrates the town’s history. Now, Charles is spearheading a memorial benefit to bring people together while supporting the victims’ families.

"Part of our benefit is—with the bands and stuff—we want people to come out and have a good time. Be Anaconda. It’s for the victims’ families. That’s the main cause."

The memorial benefit on Saturday, August 23, will feature a car and motorcycle show, live music beginning at noon, food trucks, and a live auction.

Other Anaconda businesses are also conducting fundraisers to support the loved ones of the victims.

"Anaconda, as a community, let’s get out. Let’s have fun. Let’s be a community again and stand together."