Montana confectioner shares behind-the-scenes of caramel production

Robin Bequet opened Bequet Confections in 2001 in Bozeman. Following the large growth of the company, Bequet became part of the family-owned company Life Is Sweet in 2019.

To make the caramels, steam-jacketed kettles are loaded with ingredients to cook the caramel, with batches weighing 750 pounds.

The caramel is then poured onto cooling tables which allows it to cool in less than one hour.

Slabs of caramel are individually wrapped so they don’t grow back together before cutting and wrapping. The caramel is then rolled into long, thin strips for sizing. Then a machine cuts and wraps the individual pieces.

A conveyor runs the caramels through a metal detector. Following that screening, the caramels are hand inspected for quality to ensure the pieces meet their size and wrap standards.

About 332,640 pieces are produced per day which equals 8,300 pounds.

Among the flavors are Classic, Salt-Chocolate, Butterscotch, Chocolate A L’Orange, Chipotle, and Espresso - but the most popular with customers is Celtic Sea Salt.



TRENDING

