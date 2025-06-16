Bertoglio appointed as new director of Montana Department of Commerce

On Monday, June 16, 2025, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the appointment of Marta Bertoglio as the new director of the Montana Department of Commerce. Bertoglio replaces Paul Green, who stepped down in February.

Gianforte said in a news release, “Marta has been a strong partner in the Legislature and is driven leader, dedicated to making Montana the best place to do business. With Marta at the helm of the Department of Commerce, I am confident in her ability to recruit businesses that create good-paying jobs, helping more Montanans achieve the American dream. I appreciate her willingness to serve in this new capacity as part of our cabinet.”

Bertoglio was elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2020, representing House District 75. A real estate broker and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bertoglio has owned and operated her small business for nearly a decade.

“Having grown up in a small Montana town, I know how important business is to helping build community,” said Bertoglio in the news release. “By fostering resilient communities and making sure Montana is the best place to do business, we can create a bright future for our state. I’m grateful to Governor Gianforte for this opportunity to serve the people of Montana as the director of the Department of Commerce.”

A native of Deer Lodge, Bertoglio graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1991 and went on to serve in the Air Force with her husband before returning to Montana in 2007.

In 2016, she started a real estate firm in Helena with satellite locations across the state. In addition to her legislative service, Bertoglio previously served as a trustee on the Montana City School Board.

The Jefferson County Republican Central Committee will name three possible candidates to fill Bertoglio's legislative seat.

The Jefferson County Commission will appoint then one of those three.